Centennial party

Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis members celebrate the club's 100 anniversary at a meeting June 13.

Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis celebrated their 100th anniversary on June 13 by having dinner at Toast, a new downtown restaurant located next to Union Pizza and Brewing Company. 

With a mission to serve children in the community, Noon Kiwanis plans to continue to commemorate their anniversary throughout the year through various service projects, including annual events such as the NP Park easter egg hunt, teddy bear picnic, Lake Alice Winter Carnival, fourth-grade charity essay contest, pancake and sausage feed, and the Service Food Supermarket Sweep. 

The signature project of the Fergus Falls Noon Kiwanis is Project Play: NP Park. They are currently raising money to create an inclusive playground at NP Park for children of all ages and abilities. 

“We hope to have the new playground open for play in 2022,” shared Noon Kiwanis member Sarah Duffy.  

More information, including how to get involved with Kiwanis, is available at the following website: fergusfallskiwanis.org/.  

