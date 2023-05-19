High school sports are some of the most memorable and revered moments in the lives of many, reminisced upon for decades as some of the best times in life. Daily Journal Media, in conjunction with Tag Up and M State, have partnered to bring an end-of-the-school-year sports awards event to the student athletes of Otter Tail County.
"We are excited to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments by the prep athletes here in Otter Tail County," expressed Daily Journal Media Sports Editor Carl Hauser. "They have a lot to be proud of and it is fun to reward the hard work that is put into every sporting season."
With the blessing of his family, the first Carl's Corner Sports Awards will be dedicated to Brayden Nelson, a standout Fergus Falls multi-sport athlete who died by suicide in April.
Student athletes from Fergus Falls, Hillcrest, Underwood, Battle Lake, Henning, Pelican Rapids, Perham, New York Mills and Parkers Prairie will be nominated by school athletic directors and coaches for Best Male Athlete and Best Female Athlete of the Year, with one male and one female athlete from each school being recognized in these categories.
School personnel will also provide nominations for single awards, in which athletes from across the county, regardless of school, will vie for one award in the following categories: Athlete of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year, Academic Athlete of the Year, Sports & Service Award and the Brayden Nelson Award.
"The Brayden Nelson Award is an award that will be presented to a team player who does the little things that contribute to the success of the team, though it may not show up in the stat book," explained Daily Journal Media General Manager Heather Kantrud. "We are honored to be able to help keep Brayden's memory alive year after year through the presentation of this award."
“Being an ultimate teammate goes far beyond the technical pieces of the game. At its root, it involves a deep and genuine love for the people you get to share the experience with," stated Josh Nelson, Brayden's father. "Brayden loved his teammates to the extent he spoke highly of them in our conversations at home, which was in the fabric of who he was. One of the best ways to honor Brayden is to give an award to an individual that deeply cares about their teammates more than the game itself or the result of the performance.”
Additionally, coaches will be able to nominate student managers for a Student Manager of the Year award.
Student athletes will be able to nominate their coaches for a Coach of the Year award through an online nomination form with will open on May 24 on the Daily Journal Media website: fergusfallsjournal.com. Reminders of the nomination period opening will be sent out via free email newsletter on the Carl's Corner and Daily Headlines newsletters. Sign up requires simply an email address at the following URL: fergusfallsjournal.com/newsletters/.
Last, but certainly not least, is the Fan Favorite Award, in which fans can nominate their favorite athlete and explain why they feel they deserve this award. Nominations for this award will be the same format as the aforementioned Coach of Year nominations.
The first annual Carl's Corner Sports Awards will be held at M State's Legacy Hall on June 28 at 6 p.m. The masters of ceremony will be Tag-Up's Jerry Covington and Daily Journal Media's Carl Hauser.
