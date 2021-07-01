Relay for Life was born 36 years ago, when Dr. Gordon Klatt walked and ran for a solid 24 hours around a track in Tacoma, Washington, to raise money for one of the nation’s biggest health concerns — cancer. The grueling endeavor resulted in annual fundraisers and awareness walks to raise money for the American Cancer Association.
This year’s Relay for Life of West Otter Tail County event will be held on Thursday, July 8 at Kirkbride Park from 4-9 p.m. with the opening ceremony and first lap beginning at 5 p.m. The first lap will be led by this year’s honorary survivor, Kimberly Bertram. Caregivers and family members will join for the second lap, and all teams will join as they are announced on Lap 3 and 4. There are currently eight teams registered for the event.
There are additional activities scheduled throughout the event as follows:
• Security State Bank — colored hair.
• Bremer Bank — cake walk.
• Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office — golf and drawing.
• Ray’s of Hope — Big Roller dice game.
• Mabel’s Babes — slime, bracelets, glow sticks.
• Bethel Church — bouncy house and other activities
• 4-7:45 p.m. : silent auction near Underwood Lions and entertainment tents.
• 4 p.m. until gone: Underwood Lions pork chops for sale.
• 8 p.m. : lighting of luminaries.
“The most impressive part of the evening is when the luminaries are lit and dedicated to honor all cancer survivors and to remember those who have lost their lives to cancer,” shared senior development manager, Sherri Maanum. Luminaries are available for a suggested donation of $10 and can be picked up and dropped off at Security State Bank. Luminaries are due back to the bank by Wednesday, July 7 at 12 p.m. to allow them to be prepared for the event.
Registration at the event is required for liability and COVID-19 tracing purposes. The process is completed via a quick sign-in process.
“Our goal is to keep everyone safe, especially our survivors. By taking additional precautions we are ensuring a fun, safe and memorable event,” explained Maanum.
This year’s Relay for Life event has a fundraising goal of $50,000 toward Minnesota’s overall goal of $4,807,110.
More information for those wishing to participate or become involved in Relay for Life in various capacities can be located on their website, relayforlife.org/ottertailwestmn, or by reaching out directly to Sherri Maanum at 218-205-0698 or by email at sherri.maanum@cancer.org.
