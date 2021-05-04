Kennedy Secondary School (KSS) is performing their spring play, a rendition of Sir Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” Friday. Performances will take place in the KSS auditorium on May 7-8 at 7 p.m. and May 9 at 4 p.m. with limited tickets available through Venco and the KSS website.
Lead roles for the play features the two senior members of the cast, Kendal Nygaard and Jacob Opatz.
Nygaard plays the role of Jennie Watson, John Watson’s niece. Methodical, courageous and loyal, Nygaard and her character share many personality traits. Nygaard has been involved in theater since the age of 10, with her favorite role to date being Princess Fiona in “Shrek the Musical.” Nygaard shared that she loves how she can be herself and express herself on stage without the need to impress anyone while doing what she loves. Nygaard does not plan to pursue theater in college, but intends to participate in community theater throughout her life.
Opatz stressed his appreciation for theater with an overarching view. “I really like seeing the show come together and all the pieces that go into it. I also like the camaraderie that you build because you’re working toward a common goal,” he said. Opatz, like Nygaard, has been involved in theater for a number of years. Both got the bulk of their experience at A Center for the Arts (AC4TA), an organization they both feel a special connection to. “I think (AC4TA) really helps people get into theatre,” shared Opatz. “It’s really going to help people get into high school theater ... it already is.”
Director, Josh Scharnberg, expressed how proud he is with the cast of the spring play. They were given late notice that they were able to have a spring play and put the performance together in just over a month. For theater, that is a short, stressful period of time in which to put together a production. “We’re aiming to keep the play simple, focus on acting well, and tell a good story,” Scharberg said. Acknowledging that the past year has proven long and difficult for many, Scharnberg shared that the cast is hoping to provide an avenue for their audiences to experience their first live performance offered locally in quite some time. “The play we chose is a mystery, thriller, comedy that is heavy on comedy. Some of it is corny, but ultimately we hope to thrill our audiences with a traditional mystery story and give them a good, light-hearted laugh.”
With a big smile, Nygaard added, “Come to the show or be haunted by a hound!”
