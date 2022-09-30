Time to cycle

Duathlon participants, from left to right, Jaci Wilson, Steve Swanson, Wes Borowski and JoEllen Kohlman-Petrick enjoyed spending time supporting the David Grotberg scholarship fund at the Central Lake Cycle David Grotberg Memorial 24/7 Duatholon on Sept. 24. 

 Submitted

The Central Lakes Cycle David Grotberg Memorial 24/7 Duathlon, held on Sept. 24, attracted keen athletes from all over the region. The course featured a 20-mile bike leg that ran from Fergus Falls to Dalton, a subsequent 4-mile run and finished with another cycling circuit of seven miles.



