Duathlon participants, from left to right, Jaci Wilson, Steve Swanson, Wes Borowski and JoEllen Kohlman-Petrick enjoyed spending time supporting the David Grotberg scholarship fund at the Central Lake Cycle David Grotberg Memorial 24/7 Duatholon on Sept. 24.
The Central Lakes Cycle David Grotberg Memorial 24/7 Duathlon, held on Sept. 24, attracted keen athletes from all over the region. The course featured a 20-mile bike leg that ran from Fergus Falls to Dalton, a subsequent 4-mile run and finished with another cycling circuit of seven miles.
The event was created by Clark Grotberg to honor his son David, who died in a biking accident in 2016, a sophomore at Baylor University at the time, who possessed a profound musical talent, participating as a member of the Golden Wave Marching Band.
JoEllen Kohlman-Petrick helped to organize the event this year which was the first year back after being briefly halted due to gathering restrictions experienced in recent years: “We thought, you know, let’s bring it back, and last year’s event brought in around 100 participants and approximately $13,000 in proceeds.” Money raised through the program is contributed to an endowed scholarship fund established in memory of David.
Wes Borowski of Fergus Falls has participated in the event five times, twice in an individual capacity and three times as a member of a relay team: “It’s a fun event for a good cause and that is why I participate.” This year Borowski rode his Specialized Roubaix as the cyclist for a relay team which consisted of him and Lynn Wolters, who did the run. The team finished the event with a time of 1:59:31.
“It was a fun atmosphere of friendly competition,” Borowski noted. “I plan on doing this event again and possibly others in the area — the camaraderie and fun of teamwork, fresh air, exercise and visiting with friends were the best moments of the day.”
