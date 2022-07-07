A contractor who has worked with the city of Fergus Falls on numerous road and public improvement projects over the years is in hot water with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
A release from the agency, Central Specialties, Inc., of Alexandria, stated that they were found to have exceeded air emission limits at its Alexandria asphalt facility.
According to an MPCA enforcement investigation, Central Specialties failed to properly calculate air pollutants, exceeded air pollutant emissions, submitted late semiannual and annual reports and failed to keep various required records. The violations are associated with the company’s three portable hot mix asphalt plants and nonmetallic mineral processing equipment.
Among the pollutants the company improperly calculated for monthly and annual emissions, dating back to 2012, were a carbon dioxide equivalent, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide, total, small and very small particulate matter sulfur dioxide volatile organic compounds.
For the violations, Central Specialties was assessed a civil penalty of $22,750. In addition, the firm must develop and submit plans to properly calculate monthly and annual pollutant emissions and submit required semiannual and annual reports on time.
Other mandatory actions include performing regular emission stack tests, recording daily fuel usage, notifying the MPCA when changing location of portable equipment.
Also in the release, the agency states that it takes into account “how seriously the violations affected or could have affected the environment and whether they were first-time or repeat violations”.
Another facet of the penalties will include attempts to recover the economic benefit the company gained by failing to comply with environmental laws in a timely manner.
Daily Journal attempted to make contact with officials at the heavy highway construction services firm, but no response had yet been received by press time.
Most recently, the firm had bid on a major resurfacing project in Fergus Falls that would have stretched from Union to Fir Avenues to Lincoln and Lincoln to Friberg Avenues, but was ultimately nixed by the Fergus Falls City Council due to increased cost estimates.
According to their website, Central Specialties, Inc. is a third generation, family owned, general contracting company serving Minnesota and the Dakotas. The firm was founded in 1976, by Al Minnerath.
