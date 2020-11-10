Local artist Blayze Buseth has received a Minnesota State Arts Board Creative Support Grant which he is putting toward opening a workshop in downtown Fergus Falls where he can work and teach. “The plan is that it’s going to be a 3D art workshop, so it will have … probably about four pottery wheels and then a kiln, a bunch of work stations, a small showroom, gallery space, and that’s kind of the starting point,” says Buseth.
Buseth is a potter and relief sculptor who works with materials including porcelain and concrete. He’s studied his craft in Minnesota, Indiana and China. He previously had a studio in Fergus Falls that he closed in 2017, but, he says, “it was always a personal and private space that not a lot of people knew where I was, or had the ability to actually take classes or had opportunities to learn. I’m looking forward to having an opportunity to educate people, it’s a large enough space where I can finally have classes and it’s a downtown, central location.”
The new studio, which is currently in the process of being renovated, is in downtown Fergus Falls on Mill Street and Cavour near Krupke’s. “I’m refinishing all the walls this week, maybe next week, and then the flooring; I’m really hoping that everything is ready by the New Year,” Buseth says.
At that point the space, which he is calling Creation Shop, will be open to hosting lessons, including small group and individual classes. “I have to look into it a little bit, but I really wanted to do a Friday night, date night sort of class where couples could come in and work on the pottery wheel,” he says. Other classes for small groups of 5-10 people might also be held there, as Buseth says the space is large enough to accommodate about ten people with social distancing. For individual lessons, he says, “if somebody wants to learn how to make a vessel on a pottery wheel or carve, do a lot of relief carving, they could learn privately how to sculpt or carve.”
Buseth also sees the studio space as an opportunity to liven up the downtown area. “It’ll be a really cool space downtown and hope to bring more people back to the downtown area,” he says.
