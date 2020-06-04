Twin Towns area residents are encouraged to decorate their homes and lawns for Blue Goose Days.
Chahinkapa Zoo and Daily News are sponsoring a contest to spread the spirit of the annual U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) event. Participants had until Friday, June 5 to compete.
“The winning house will receive a zoo basket valued at $200, plus a family-size zoo membership,” Chahinkapa Zoo director Kathy Diekman said. “If your household is already a zoo member, you will receive the basket valued at $200, plus $100.”
In addition to their prizes, the winning household will also be featured, in print and online, in Daily News.
“We will come out to take a look at your home and register it in the contest,” Diekman said.
Friday, June 5 was also the deadline for participating in the 14th annual Amazing Race. This year, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richland-Wilkin Kinship is holding a “social distancing edition” of the race.
“Teams can register at rwkinship.org/2020-race/,” Daily News previously wrote. “Any team may register with a minimum donation of $50.”
The home and lawn decoration contest and Amazing Race are a prelude to this year’s Blue Goose Days events. From Saturday, June 6 through Sunday, June 7, Chahinakpa Zoo is the site of activities designed to celebrate outdoor life and community.
An outdoor vendor show, featuring craft and food vendors, will be held at the zoo from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. At the same time, USFWS will have booths with activities concerning endangered wildlife. The booths will be available until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Shortly after the outdoor vendor show concludes, Chahinkapa Zoo’s neighbor will hold an event. The Bois de Sioux Golf Course, Wahpeton, is the site of the fifth annual Evan’s Support “Glow Ball” nine-hole scramble, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“Sign up your four-person team by calling Bois de Sioux at 701-642-3673,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “Carts are not included, so please reserve them through the golf course when you register your team.”
Any golf cart used in the scramble must have a flashlight on board or be equipped with headlights. Participants will receive, among other goodies, one LED glow ball and glow sticks.
“Use the glow sticks to decorate your cart. Decorate yourself, bring extras and go all out,” organizers continued.
Chahinkapa Zoo’s resident musician and sports predictor, Talukan the orangutan, is the guest of honor for a Sunday, June 7 birthday celebration. Lasting from 1-3 p.m., the ceremony will also include an egg hunt.
Tal’s birthday has traditionally been a fun-filled event for visitors and the honoree himself.
“Guests of all ages delighted as Tal opened presents and played with the decorations in his enclosure,” Daily News reported in 2019. “Excitement was visible on the great ape’s face when he tore away wrapping paper and discovered toys such as a basketball and fruits including a pineapple.”
Visitors will be able to check out Chahinkapa’s junior duck stamp display, on exhibit at the zoo’s nature center through June; watch animals from bison to zebras and get caught up in a unique contest. Finalists of the “Name the Cheetahs” contest will be announced Sunday, June 7.
“The 5-month-old cheetahs, who are not yet named, join a community including countless animals, zookeepers, volunteers and Chahinkapa’s members and friends from the Twin Towns area and beyond,” Daily News reported in May.
Safety for community members and employees is the top priority, Chahinkapa Zoo stated when announcing Blue Goose Days events.
“They are being modified to say in compliance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 regulations,” Diekman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.