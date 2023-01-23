Karyl Anderson is a an organizational-development consultant, certified life coach, speaker and local author who’s recently published "Faith Journey: Helping the Directionally Challenged Find The Way," an uplifting story of faith, determination and discovery.
Anderson began writing the book 15 years ago, finally getting the nudge to complete the work through a friend group in Red Wing where she lived for some time: “I was involved in a women’s empowerment group and that’s the push that finally got things going.”
Anderson’s book is filled with stories and at the end of each she included a quote from a bible verse including a page for reflection and meditation and is set up as a devotional.
“As for the title, I’m directionally challenged myself,” Anderson says. “Everyone has their own faith journey and every chapter has its own road sign.”
Anderson now lives on the north end of Otter Tail Lake with her husband Roger, a familiar area for her as her family had a cabin on the lake growing up. Anderson’s first job was at the were the now Rusty Nail is located in Battle Lake and she also worked at the local nursing home.
“I’ve always kept journals, since 5 years old,” Anderson explains as she describes her history with writing. “The first thing I wrote was that I lost my mittens, and the next entry was that I found them.”
“I just really think the title is the point of the whole thing – you have stops and starts, but God’s always there,” Anderson says.
According to a press release from Anderson, the book is published by Christian Faith Publishing and encourages readers through humor, reflection and trust in God to examine a determined faith journey.
Keen bookworms can purchase "Faith Journey: Helping The Directionally Challenged Find The Way" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
