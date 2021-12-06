Spare change can be donated to a good cause this holiday season. Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Fox 9 and Minnesota food banks are teaming up once again this holiday season for Coins for a Cause. That pesky change can be put to good use by donating to neighbors in need. Donations will go to Second Harvest Heartland or a local Feeding America food bank serving the community.
Every dollar donated helps, and provides three meals to Minnesotans experiencing hunger. Affinity Plus, located at 410 W. Lincoln Ave., will be accepting donations of loose change. They will have an in-person donation event this Friday, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. People will be able to drive up and donate their change, the first 50 donors will receive a holiday gift bag, courtesy of Affinity Plus and Fox 9.
Donations can be made at any time during business hours this week, at Affinity Plus, who will be matching a grand total of up to $25,000 in monetary donations for food banks across the state. More details can be found at affinityplus.org/coins.
