The district operates under an eight-year curriculum review cycle. That means that once a curriculum is purchased in a particular subject area, it will be utilized for instruction for eight years before being replaced. Selecting a new curriculum is a fairly lengthy process. It involves departments examining student performance data to determine the strengths and weaknesses of the curriculum currently being used. It also involves comparing the various curricula available for purpose to the local, state and national standards that we are required to teach. Departments and/or grade levels will make a recommendation that goes before the District Curriculum Review Advisory Committee (DCRAC) which is composed of school board members, administration, faculty and community members. If DCRAC gives the request a favorable recommendation, it goes before the entire school board for adoption.



