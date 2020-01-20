With ice conditions on Otter Tail Lake less than ideal this winter some features of the third annual OTC-On Ice have been moved ashore.
Organizers of the event recently decided to move the huge tent for the two-day event from the lake to the parking lot of Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail, a location 1-mile northwest of the public access on the lake used by the festival.
Food and beverages will be offered in the big tent.
The change in the tent’s traditional location has been necessitated by a lack of good ice on the big lake. A snowfall of 12-14 inches on Dec. 28-29, when ice was still forming, created heavy flooding on many Otter Tail County lakes and ponds.
In addition to moving the tent from ice to asphalt, organizers are clearing RV parking sites at Thumper Pond to accommodate fish houses designed to allow for camping. The accommodations will be on a first-come, first-serve basis and visitors are urged to make reservations by calling 218-367-2000.
A first-time ever Polar Plunge co-sponsored by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and benefiting Special Olympics will be held on Otter Tail Lake Feb. 1 at noon. The goal is to raise $40,000 at OTC-On Ice. To register visit plungemn.org/events/otter-tail.
An online fishing derby using the FishDonkey app will be taking place countywide Jan. 24 to Feb. 1 with participants vying for chances to win more than $3,000 in prizes and cash.
Tigirlily will headline the music festival and five other bands will also perform. The schedule will see Whiskey Business kicking off the music at 6 p.m. Friday followed by 32 Below at 8 p.m. The White Iron Band, Corey Medina and Brothers, Patrick Murphy and Tigirlily will all be on stage following Saturday’s Polar Plunge, which is being sponsored by Otter Tail County law enforcement.
Saturday will also see the Otter Trail Riders Snowmobile Club starting a ride from Thumper Pond.
Dog sledding rides are also planned during the event.
The whole show begins Thursday with a preparty planned for Willy T’s at the Thumper Pond Resort.
To volunteer, buy tickets or for more information, visit ottertaillakescountry.com/otc-on-ice/ or contact Otter Tail County Rural Rebound Initiative coordinator Erik Osberg at 218-770-7848.
