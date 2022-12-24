A legendary eating spot on Rose Lake in rural Vergas will have new owners soon.
The original owner, Josh Hanson is selling the establishment to tenured employees Matthew Hanson, Michael Kasper and Jared Faul and they will be taking over officially on May 1, 2023.
Faul said the three of them are already managing different areas of the restaurant.
“We’ve all been here a decade plus, We’re all managers now and have been for quite some time. It’s great because we all manage a different section of the restaurant. Michael is currently the kitchen manager, Matthew manages the bar and I run the front and reservations, we have all the bases covered,” said Faul.
As for any plans to change the menus or food offerings, Faul said that is definitely not in the cards.
“We really plan to change nothing. We’re all big personal fans of the restaurant. We all love it. Hanson has been a great mentor and our goal is to continue the legacy that he built. Keep up with amazing service and amazing food. We don’t plan to change anything.”
Faul also emphasized that the idea of the trio taking over Spanky’s came very gradually.
“I don’t think it was a particular point, it had been loosely kicked around (that the trio would take over).”
Faul said Hanson simply felt it was time to relinquish control and spend more time with his young boys and was a gradual decision made over a long period of time. .
Faul stated for food offerings they have a tremendous variety, but also offer a nightly feature.
“So we have a full dinner menu with appetizers and we have steaks, ribs, pork chops, seafood, pasta and each night we have from two to four nightly features. Those differ every night or every couple of nights. That gives the kitchen staff a little more free range, kind of being creative with dishes they have in mind that they want to serve,” said Faul.
Spanky’s Stone has a very extensive wine list as well.
“Arguably, we have one of the best wine lists in the state,” said Faul.
This is not the first time the torch has been passed, with Hanson taking over in much the same fashion. Faul said Hanson had been working at Spanky’s since he was 14 years old, then he bought the restaurant in 2005.
Spanky’s Stone Hearth is open year round and Hanson will stay on for a while, continue working as an employee, while maintaining ownership of the Spanky’s building site and property.
For more information or to make a reservation at 218-334-3555, or view their nightly features at spankysstonehearth.com.
