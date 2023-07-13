It’s a huge responsibility maintaining almost 1,052 miles of roadways in the county, and the reins are now being handed over to someone else.
Krysten Foster has been hired as the new Otter Tail County Highway Engineer.
Foster replaces the outgoing Charles Grotte who was appointed highway engineer in May of 2018 and served as assistant county engineer for 17 years prior for a total of 22 years. Grotte will immediately begin his new role as OTC public works director until his retirement in 2024.
Foster began her work with the Otter Tail County Highway Department in mid-July.
She has a breadth of experience in transportation and engineering with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) and was also the county highway engineer for Lake County.
Foster is excited to begin her service in OTC.
“It has been gratifying to serve the public and work with local communities,” Foster shared. “I have heard such good things about the Otter Tail County Highway Department, and I look forward to learning more about OTC and how to best serve the people who live, work and visit here."
Foster comes with over 16 years of experience in public and governmental roles and has distinguished herself through her collaborative efforts with county and city partners. She has been recognized through awards for her enthusiasm, work ethic, and teamwork. She has successfully advanced multi-million-dollar projects through her engineering leadership and effective working relationships with government agencies.
The Highway Department is organized within the Economic Growth and Community Investment Team. The highway engineer is the department’s leader and works closely with the assistant county engineer and the highway maintenance supervisor. Foster will acclimate to her new roles as she works with Grotte for some time.
County Deputy Administrator Nick Leonard said he is enthusiastic about the hire and how it will benefit OTC.
“We are excited to welcome Krysten to OTC. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge from her previous positions,” said Leonard.
She earned a Bachelor of Civil Engineering from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities. She returned to further her education at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, where she earned a Master of Business Administration. In 2020, she began a leadership position with the MnDOT as a District State Aid Engineer. Before working for MnDOT, Foster served for over six years as the County Highway Engineer for Lake County.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone