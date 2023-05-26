It appears that Wayne’s A-1 Taxi service has closed.
A call to the service’s number goes to a voicemail account that is full.
The move leaves Fergus Falls residents with no option for a taxi service to call at most hours of the day or evening.
Prior to the closure a couple of weeks ago, and going back a few months, Wayne's A1 had a “for sale" sign on the back of all of their taxi fleet vehicles.
When contacted in February, owner Wayne Nickolauson confirmed that the service was for sale, but that there was no imminent date if or when they would be closing.
Lynne Olson, assistant to the city administrator, when contacted, stated to Daily Journal Media that taxi services in the city no longer need to be licensed.
That change took place and was approved by the city council in 2022 and was meant to encourage those who wanted to use the Lyft or Uber services, more options.
The current owner of Wahp-Breck Taxi LLC, Michael Ireland, based in Wahpeton, N.D., has announced that beginning immediately he will provide service to Fergus Falls and Otter Tail County residents from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Ireland said a driver started taking calls on a special number that has been set up at 701-892-4560.
“I’m trying to get it all rolling one hundred percent by June 1. I've got a bunch of stuff going on,” said Ireland.
They will charge $10 in town for the first three miles, then $3 per mile thereafter. Ireland envisioned the service being available county wide once everything gets set up.
Transit Alternatives/Otter Express runs a city bus service that shuttles people to appointments or other pre-arranged pick-ups, however these have to be booked in advance and only operate from 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
Director of Transit, Kayla Sullivan, said currently riders can schedule a ride two days in advance, but they can also accommodate same day pickups if there is space available by calling 218-998-3302.
Uber does offer service in Fergus Falls for around roughly $8-10 for most pickup and drop-offs in town.
Lyft also has drivers in Fergus Falls and most destinations within the city will run around $9-11. Lyft also has another option called “Wait & Save” with a scheduled service for around $8.
Daily Journal Media attempted multiple times to reach out to Wayne’s A-1 Taxi for this article but were unable to get a comment from the business.
