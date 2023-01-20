Changes throughout family farming

An exhibit detailing the setting sun on traditional family farms is now available for viewing at the Otter Tail County Historical Society, with an artist open house occurring on Feb. 1 from 3-6 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 17.

 Tor Anderson | Daily Journal Media

The Otter Tail County Historical Society will be hosting an exhibit centered on the theme of changing of the tide regarding the traditional family farm. According to a recent press release from the OTCHS, silos and barns that stood for generations are being torn down, while small herds of milk cows no longer graze in pastures, a story brought to public by lead project director Wendy Dornbusch and lead photographer Annalee Beaver.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?