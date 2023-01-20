An exhibit detailing the setting sun on traditional family farms is now available for viewing at the Otter Tail County Historical Society, with an artist open house occurring on Feb. 1 from 3-6 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 17.
The Otter Tail County Historical Society will be hosting an exhibit centered on the theme of changing of the tide regarding the traditional family farm. According to a recent press release from the OTCHS, silos and barns that stood for generations are being torn down, while small herds of milk cows no longer graze in pastures, a story brought to public by lead project director Wendy Dornbusch and lead photographer Annalee Beaver.
Wendy along with daughters Annalee and Carolyn bring you their story through their own experiences of living and working on a dairy farm. As a team they travelled throughout the county to bring together stories that paint a portrait of a changing landscape regarding traditional family farms.
Beaver became a farmhand at 11 years old when her mother Wendy married a local dairy farmer, Randy Dornbusch: “After being told the four-wheeler was for farm use only, I figured spraying thistles would be as close to a summer joy ride as I’d get if I wanted to remain in Randy’s good graces. The first winter on the farm, my mother was carrying my little sister and I was doing everything I could to fit in with my new family and life on the farm.”
Beaver is now married with three children of her own and spends much of her time homeschooling, reading, taking her children on nature walks and tending her small garden. She explains some of the biggest changes she’s seen since she was a young farm hand 18 years ago: “The stanchion milking barn was renovated into a parlor milking system and the cows now spend most of their winters in a new free stall barn.”
Although Beaver notes the various technological advances regarding the dairy operation, she emphasizes that the changes don’t necessarily equate to less work: “Randy has not slowed down a bit. He continues to spend every spare minute working on innovative ways to improve his operation.”
The extensive work and resulting exhibit can be seen through the exhibit at the Otter Tail County Historical Society in Fergus Falls, with an opportunity to meet the artists during an open house occurring Feb. 1 from 3-6 p.m. The show will run through Feb. 17, with hours of operation being Tuesday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 pm.
More information can be gained through the following contact information: Otter Tail County Historical Society, 218-736-6038.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone