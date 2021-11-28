Often, the stereotype of rural small towns is that they are “dying” or “shrinking.” People may think there aren’t jobs, things to do, people to meet or places to go.
Residents in small towns sometimes worry that young people will move away to more urban areas and that their rural towns will slowly fade away.
It turns out, that’s not necessarily true. The narrative and the stereotypes about rural life are a bit off and not entirely accurate.
In reality, rural places are gaining residents in the age range of 30-49 years of age. “If you look closely, younger people are already moving back to rural places,” said Erik Osberg, Rural Rebound Initiative coordinator for Otter Tail County.
Osberg spends his time promoting Otter Tail County. It’s his job to advertise Otter Tail County and make the area stand out when it comes to places to visit, live and work.
“What it ends up looking like, from the outside looking in, is it’s a marketing campaign,” he explained, “that’s really what it boils down to, is it’s a marketing campaign designed to attract people to rural places and then, in this case specifically Otter Tail County.”
When working on his marketing campaign, Osberg often refers back to Ben Winchester, a research fellow for the Extension Center for Community Vitality for the University of Minnesota. Winchester has lived and worked and done extensive research in rural small towns throughout Minnesota.
Winchester proves that contrary to what some stereotypes may have people believe, there are plenty of young people who want to live in rural areas. He calls the increase of 30- to 49-year-olds in rural places the “brain gain.”
In his research, Winchester asked 30- to 49-year-olds who decided to move to or back to a small town why they chose to relocate. Osberg uses the answers to that question to guide his marketing efforts.
“One of the things we’re trying to market is a simpler pace of life,” said Osberg. Alongside a simpler pace of life, Osberg focuses on the easy access to outdoor recreation, which 30- to 49-year-olds noted as an attractive quality of rural living. “Otter Tail County is uniquely positioned, right? That’s our strength,” explained Osberg. “Outdoor recreation is something Otter Tail County has a lot of.”
Another reason 30- to 49-year-olds are moving back, or to Otter Tail County is that it’s seen as a great place to raise a family. Osberg noted that many young couples start having the “it takes a village to raise a child mentality.” They may move back to be closer to family or to have access to a more affordable lifestyle.
Additionally, Otter Tail County has grown its offerings of fun and unique socialization opportunities and many towns are continuously developing a vibrant arts and culture scene.
Osberg shared a saying that “the three things that you need to recruit people are bikes, beer and broadband.” Osberg noted that, of course, it’s an overgeneralization, but holds some truth. Restaurants, breweries, music and other fun activity options can play a vital role when an individual or family is considering moving to a small town.
“Fergus Falls has a scene, Battle Lake has a scene, Pelican Rapids has a scene, Perham has a scene, New York Mills has a scene,” said Osberg, “and they’re all a little bit different. They’re all unique.”
There are live-music options, cuisine options, beer options and more. In addition, communities in Otter Tail County are capitalizing on their arts and culture offerings. New York Mills has the Regional Cultural Center and Fergus Falls has Springboard for the Arts along with Lake Region Arts Council and A Center for the Arts. Battle Lake has Art of the Lakes, a comedy and music venue and a growing community center.
While all of the aforementioned amenities might sway a certain segment of the population to move to Otter Tail County, there are certainly “barriers” that prevent individuals and families from choosing it as a place to call home.
“If we’re successful at our marketing efforts, what do people moving here need?” asked Osberg. “The good news is that we have really smart people working on these issues.”
One of the biggest problems Otter Tail County faces is housing. “Housing is an issue,” said Osberg. “We’ve got to figure this out. There is not enough housing.”
Another inadequacy is the access to fast and reliable internet. “As a county, our broadband situation used to be really, really bad,” shared Osberg, “but it’s getting better and so there are people within the county … who are working to solve that problem.”
Solving the broadband problem is especially top of mind right now due to the rise in remote work.
“Telework, or remote work, or work from home used to be this … I like to call it a unicorn,” Osberg explained. “Like, did it exist? Was it real? Could people really do their jobs from their homes?”
The world learned over the last 18 months that many jobs can be performed from almost anywhere, as long as there is a reliable internet connection. “And so absolutely there is an opportunity to try to promote Otter Tail County as a destination for remote work or telework or what have you. There were some jobs that nobody would have imagined could have been done remotely that got done. And so I do think the reimagining of the workplace is absolutely an opportunity for the area,” said Osberg.
As the county works to solve internet connection issues, another complicated challenge standing in the way is child care. Finding a spot in a quality and affordable child care facility has become increasingly difficult for parents, including in Otter Tail County. In addition, child care facilities are having trouble finding and keeping staff. “We, internally, don’t have any programmatic things to try to improve child care,” Osberg said. “But, a lot of the local communities have kind of taken that upon themselves.”
Osberg shared that he isn’t afraid to admit that there are problems within Otter Tail County that need to be solved. “We’re not admitting defeat. We’re working on those problems, we’re trying to come up with cooperative, creative solutions to those problems,” he explained. “But, those are legit barriers to living here.”
Despite the rise in a 30- to 49-year-old population in small towns, the worry still remains that an even younger generation will leave to pursue careers and opportunities elsewhere and not come back.
Surprisingly, Osberg believes that “it’s OK” for 18-year-olds to leave.
He noted that it’s probably a bit naive for people to believe that a parent, guardian or a county marketing team is going to be successful at changing the mind of an 18-year-old with a dream.
“That’s a hard sell, I believe,” he shared. “What we need to do a better job of is introducing young people to the idea that coming back home isn’t failure. We love you, we’re proud of you, go change the world. Chase whatever dream you have. OK? But, when you get to 30 years old and you have 1.2 kids and you’re stuck in traffic and you look at your partner and say ‘I don’t like this, this isn’t what I thought it was going to be, I want to go home,’ that’s not failure. That’s just dreaming a different dream.”
Osberg also understands that all 18-year-olds are not the same and won’t all share the same path. “When we talk about keeping 18-year-olds, I believe we’re not going to keep all 18-year-olds in Otter Tail County. Some of them want to leave. And I think we want them to leave — go try new things, go experience the world,” he explained. “But there are those that might not know that opportunity does exist here. And so that’s how you market toward that age cohort, is to introduce them to the idea that you don’t necessarily have to leave in order to live the life you want to live.”
He believes that introducing young people to the possibilities, opportunities and resources available here is extremely important.
At the end of the day, Osberg is working to change the narrative that surrounds rural areas and living in rural places. Right now — when the world is changing, definitions are changing, and life is somewhat malleable and unpredictable — it’s an ideal time to take hold of a conversation that has become negative and change it to contain more of the positive aspects of what young people, and all people, experience while living and working in rural places.
The pandemic provoked the opportunity for people to reconsider almost every aspect of their lives. They realized that they have the freedom to live where they want to live and work where they want to work, including small towns.
So, Osberg will continue to shine a spotlight on Otter Tail County. “When somebody from an urban place thinks of a rural place, they have certain stereotype,” he said. “It’s our job to say, ‘It can be that, but it can also be this. It can also be an arts and culture scene. It can also be great eateries and drinkeries’ ... You know, there’s more to it than meets the eye.”