Ex-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Friday was sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd while in police custody.
The sentence handed down by Judge Peter Cahill is 10 years longer than state guidelines recommend. Cahill said he departed from the guidance because of Chauvin’s abuse of authority.
Cahill kept his comments short but emphasized the sentence was not driven by public opinion or emotions and that he was not attempting to “send any messages” with his decision.
Shortly after, he posted a detailed 22-page memorandum supporting his sentence. In there, he wrote that Chauvin “treated Mr. Floyd without respect and denied him the dignity owed to all human beings and which he certainly would have extended to a friend or a neighbor.”
Cahill also wrote that Chauvin “must be held accountable for the death of Mr. Floyd and for doing so in a manner that was particularly cruel and an abuse of this authority.”
A jury found Chauvin guilty in April of all counts tied to Floyd’s killing. He was sentenced only on the most serious charge of second-degree murder.
Standing at the threshold of his historic sentencing Friday, Chauvin offered condolences to the family of George Floyd but declined to make a broader statement, citing “ongoing legal matters.”
He added, cryptically, that information would be released “in the near future” that he hoped would offer the family “some peace of mind.”
“It is not justice, but it is another moment of real accountability on the road to justice,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, whose office prosecuted Chauvin, said of the sentence.
In later remarks, Floyd family attorney Ben Crump also said that the sentence provided “some measure of accountability” and expressed hope that Chauvin would also be found guilty under federal law for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.
‘No more slaps on the wrist’
Court began Friday with victim impact statements from Floyd’s daughter, nephew and brothers, who urged Cahill to impose a maximum sentence on Chauvin as they struggled to speak to the pain they’ve all suffered since Floyd’s killing.
“We don’t want to see no more slaps on the wrist,” said Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. “We’ve been through that already.”’
Addressing Chauvin directly, Terrence Floyd said, “I wanted to know from the man himself: Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck?”
George Floyd’s nephew Brandon Williams said the murder had permanently traumatized his family. “Our family is forever broken, and one thing we can’t get back is George Floyd.”
Seven-year-old Gianna, George Floyd’s daughter, said in a video interview she wished her father was still here, but that he’s with her in spirit. She told the court she wants to play games with him, and misses him helping her brush her teeth before bed. If he were here, she said she would tell him, “I love him.”
Cahill earlier in the day turned aside Chauvin’s requests for a new trial and a hearing on possible juror misconduct.
Chauvin’s mother: ‘My son is a good man’
Before sentencing, Carolyn Pawlenty, Chauvin’s mother, pleaded with the judge for a more lenient sentence, saying that her son was not a racist and had dedicated his life to public service.
“My son is a good man,” she told the court. “Derek is a quiet, thoughtful, honorable and selfless man. He has a big heart and has always put others before his own.”
She said her two proudest moments were the day her son was born and the day she pinned the badge to his chest at a ceremony for new officers.
Prosecutors had asked for Chauvin to be sentenced to 30 years, while Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, recommended that he go on probation with time served.
Most offenders in the state will usually serve just two-thirds of their sentence in prison and the remaining third on supervised release. Chauvin has been housed at the state’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights since his conviction.
In a previous order, Cahill agreed that there were four aggravating factors present during Floyd’s killing that would support a harsher sentence than what state guidelines recommend.
Those factors include that Chauvin abused his position of authority, that Floyd was treated with “particular cruelty,” that the crime was committed by a group and that children were present at the scene.
By one criminologist’s count, Chauvin is only the 11th officer to be convicted for an on-duty murder since 2005. The vast majority of the cases that are successfully prosecuted in the U.S. involve convictions for lesser charges than murder, according to Philip Stinson of Bowling Green State University.
