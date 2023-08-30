Making sure a baby gets to their doctor visits to keep track of their growth is a priority for new parents. The scheduled visits are followed pretty closely by parents until the child is in school. After that, a lot of parents tend to just take their child in when something is wrong.
According to research, keeping on track with child check ups regularly through teen years is as important as at the beginning of their life. Keeping a baseline of progress and growth helps the provider recognize when something isn’t as it should be with the child.
Lake Region Healthcare Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Molly Malmstrom, explained, “Throughout childhood and teenage years, children are growing rapidly and it’s important to make sure their development is on track.” Beyond well baby check ups, even though it isn’t as noticeable, children’s bodies are changing and should be hitting major milestones at an approximate time. But do keep in mind, all children develop at their own pace. It is more about the child following their own growth curve than comparing to other children.
“It also serves as a time to get vaccinations up to date, have questions answered and screen for common problems,” Malmstrom said. “Sometimes a concern will come up that needs to be addressed further. Other times a child or teen may be experiencing something they think is normal but it can actually be of concern.”
Every age of growth has concerns and risk factors making regular checkups as kids grow up important. Finding a regular provider to follow up with is a great practice if it is available. Age specific screening is important to find concerns that could affect long term health. Things like hearing, seeing, depression, hemoglobin, blood pressure and dyslipidemia are just a few.
Depression screening, substance abuse education and puberty information are things that a provider can go over with patients that may be hard for parents to address.
“There are also things that providers may find throughout the visit that the patient or parent was completely unaware of. Ultimately, catching these things sooner rather than later often leads to better outcomes for patients,” Malmstrom added.
Some statistics, like height and weight, are recorded and tracked from birth. This ensures the child is following their own growth pattern, but nothing alarming, like severe weight loss or gain, goes unnoticed. Catching something early can make a big difference in how it is treated or cured. Malmstrom said, “During the physical exam we’re looking for any abnormalities that could indicate underlying problems. Again, these findings are not always obvious to the parent or patient so it’s important all children are being seen regularly.”
The importance of being seen by a physician or medical practitioner when in good health, makes finding problems or warning signs easier when something isn’t quite right. Continuing to take your child in after those first “well baby” appointments should be a regular part of growth.
