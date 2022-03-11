It is no question that businesses in rural West Central Minnesota, including Otter Tail County, suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic. Additionally, the continuing supply chain issues affecting retail and almost every other sector of the economy have been adversely effected.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), which represents over 10,000 small businesses in Minnesota, announced its support for a proposal to reform the state’s peacetime emergency law, which the organization says is an outdated statute that failed to protect small businesses during the pandemic.
In a recent release, NFIB says that main street employers were disproportionately impacted by emergency orders, resulting in abrupt job losses, widespread sales declines and many permanent closures.
On Mar. 3, the Minnesota House introduced Senate File 3512 following actions by the Senate earlier in the week. Senate File 3512 would protect small businesses and establish a system of checks and balances in the event of a future peacetime emergency.
NFIB says if the legislation passes, orders or rules issued after the first 10 days of a peacetime emergency would require a seven-day notice and affected entities must be consulted in advance. Also, rules and orders under a peacetime emergency would expire after 30 days unless continued by a majority vote in both houses of the Minnesota Legislature.
“A common concern over during the peacetime emergency was a lack of consultation with affected industries and short time for small businesses to prepare,” said NFIB State Director John Reynolds. “This framework strikes a balance by providing an initial window to react to peacetime threats while establishing a more cooperative process during the remainder of an emergency.”
NFIB said a side effect of the peacetime emergency law in 2020 was that “the burden of enforcement for rules or orders cannot be shifted from government to private businesses or citizens without their consent.”
“The pandemic had an outsized impact on Main Street businesses. The effects still show in empty storefronts and many are struggling with their bottom line,” said Mike Flynn, a small business owner in southeastern Minnesota and longtime NFIB member. “We should strike a better balance for the future.”
Flynn owns a travel plaza on Interstate 90. He started the small business , 30 years ago, which includes a gas station, deli and restaurant. Flynn says he’s never experienced a bigger challenge than the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many small businesses are still reeling from the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and other economic headwinds. In NFIB’s most recent Small Business Recovery survey, nearly two-thirds of small employers reported sales were still below pre-pandemic levels. Small businesses are also reporting high rates of burnout as they try to keep up with the lingering effects of the pandemic, inflation, supply chain disruptions and worker shortages.
According to the National Conference on State Legislatures, nearly every state has seen at least one proposal to reform emergency powers since 2020. Many states have taken action to increase legislative oversight and involvement in the use of emergency powers.
The proposal does not impact existing national security emergency powers in state law, which were not invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation was introduced in the Minnesota Senate by Sen. Mark Johnson of East Grand Forks, and in the House of Representatives by Rep. Peggy Scott of Andover and Rep. Greg Davids of Preston.