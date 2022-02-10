The American Dental Association has deemed February “National Children’s Dental Health Month.” While teaching children good dental hygiene habits and taking them for regular dental visits is very important, it’s also important for adults to lead by example and not let their own healthy dental hygiene practices slip.
But sometimes, keeping up with dental appointments can be a difficult task, especially for families and individuals on a tight budget. Research shows the cost of dental care is a major factor that pushes individuals away from scheduling those important appointments. While children have basic dental care covered under the Affordable Care Act, no such coverage exists for adults — Medicare doesn’t cover dental care and it’s an optional benefit in Medicaid.
Getting regular cleanings and dental check ups can have a big impact on the health of one’s teeth and gums, but, what if someone finds themself as part of the nearly 74 million Americans without dental insurance? Brushing one’s teeth, flossing and cutting back on the candy are all doable actions one can take at home, but there is simply no replacement for regular preventative dental appointments.
One option that many people may not think about is utilizing dental hygienist or dental assistant students at accredited colleges. One such program exists right here in the region at M State, where dental students provide treatments under the supervision of a dentist and licensed instructors. Located at the Moorhead campus, the program provides dental care for the surrounding region for a fraction of the price at a private practice.
The program offers a wide range of dental services such as dental x-rays, routine dental cleanings, advanced dental therapy for gingival disease and/or periodontal disease, scaling and root planing, fluoride treatments and dental sealants.
“The dental program faculty at M State are passionate about teaching the next generation of dental assistants and hygienists,” shared Robin Peltier, the dental program director at M State. “Educating the students about the importance of providing quality dental care is essential and assures that the community can trust the care they receive from our program.”
Not only does the program offer quality dental care, but it also breaks the cost barrier that often prevents people from setting up needed appointments.
“This is a fantastic option for many patients, especially those without dental insurance or who don’t have the finances to afford dental care elsewhere,” said Peltier. Depending on the service a patient is receiving, Peltier noted that the savings can be anywhere from 60-85% lower than what a patient would pay at a private dental practice.
The program benefits both dental students and patients alike. “Students benefit from this program through the hundreds of hours of real world and hands-on experience in our dental clinic. They get to work with many diverse groups of people of all ages under the direct supervision of licensed dental professionals who educate the students through all aspects of each appointment,” shared Peltier. “The patients benefit by receiving extremely thorough preventative dental care at a fraction of the cost that they would normally spend at a private dental practice.”
So, as the nation celebrates National Children’s Dental Health Month, adults who have found it difficult to manage the cost of proper dental care can celebrate their own dental health as well, save some money and chew a bit easier by exploring their options at the M State Dental program.