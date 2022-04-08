The definition of child abuse can vary depending on where one looks. While the federal legislation provides a guideline for states given federal funding, each state may have differing criteria to intervene in neglectful or abusive situations. These criteria and the precise definitions can be found within each state’s statutes.
In Minnesota, the types can be separated into physical, sexual/exploitative and emotional abuse. Also included are neglected and abandoned. Within these categories, there are specific identifiers to assist in deciding what constitutes each form. Child abuse can be simply defined as the purposeful action, or the lack thereof, resulting in the harming of a child by a caretaker. The most commonly seen form of child abuse is neglect.
In a press release from Mar. 30, it is expressed that the hope of Otter Tail County (OTC) is to see its people and establishments working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children and their families. In agreement and in full support of this sentiment, the OTC Board of Commissioners declared this April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. The Board states, “By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need to care for their children, we can help promote the social and emotional well-being of children and youth and prevent child maltreatment.” The members emphasized that in order to find a solution to this important issue, it will take everyone within the community to show a willingness to take action. They believe that with the spread of awareness on the topic and the offering of resources to those affected by this abuse, the community can become a safer and more stable space.
Though most everyone can agree that harmful acts against the innocent are disturbing and worth addressing, there are many that feel as if these crimes couldn’t occur within the community or to loved ones. The sad truth is that this is occurring at an alarming rate all around the world. It happens more often and in closer proximity than most think.
OTC social worker, Stephanie Olson, states, “Child abuse and neglect happen everywhere, including our own neighborhoods. Twenty years ago when I first started out in child protection, it was overwhelming to see first hand the children who needed our help and depended on us for safety. Helping children be safe is my passion — helping them be safe and thrive in their homes with their families is a gift to witness.”
A local, well-known case recently resulted in the conviction of Reggie Bethel. He testified that he assaulted his girlfriend’s 11-year-old son, Mason Weston, when he didn’t want to do the dishes, admitting that he kicked the boy and slammed his head into a wall several times. Unfortunately, Mason later died from his injuries. This tragedy sent a shockwave throughout the community, but it is only one of many.
There are many signs that can be present when one is suspicious of possible abuse occurring. A child’s demeanor tends to change after experiencing trauma. Unexplained injuries are typically present. It is also common for the child’s caretaker(s) to avoid bringing them to a hospital for treatment of said injuries. Many children will try to avoid where the abuse is taking place. This is frequently seen in instances where a child will come to school early and attempt to stay behind later than the other kids. If a child is being neglected, he or she may look slightly emaciated or frequently express hunger. Children in this situation may also have a disheveled appearance or display a lack of hygiene.
Olson advises, “Observe your surroundings, do you see families who appear to be struggling — how can you help? Intentionally build relationships with children and their families who may need support. Families need support systems and safe people to rely on, sometimes we have no idea how much a simple act of kindness means to others. If you have concerns, report them to local authorities.”
There are many people taking action by spreading information on this topic and looking out for the warning signs. A report of child abuse can be made by calling 218-998-8150 to speak with a social worker. Anonymous reports can even be made with the exception of mandated reporters.
“When children are accepted and know adults care, they thrive,” Olson expressed.