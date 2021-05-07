Independent School District 544 and Children’s Corner celebrated the opening of Lincoln School with an open house and Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday evening. The spacious school houses Children’s Corner as well as Otter preschool and Early Childhood programs.
Superintendent Jeff Drake explained the importance and impact of the facility, stating that Lincoln School will benefit the community in several ways. First, early childhood education has been gaining more recognition for the positive impact it has on children. Specifically, it is linked to improved cognitive development, emotional development, academic achievement and self-regulation. In addition, the facility increases the community’s access to child care. Child care, a strong school system, living wage jobs, affordable housing and the presence of amenities such as health care, parks, theater, shopping, and outdoor recreational opportunities are defining characteristics of thriving communities.
Thursday’s event kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside of the school. School and Children’s Corner staff were pleased with the turnout and smiles were seen around every corner as the public excitedly participated in self-guided tours, educational art and play for the children, and enjoyment of every child’s favorite — cookies, provided by food service staff.
Drake expressed thanks to the Fergus Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Otter Early Childhood staff, Mary Matteson and the staff of Children’s Corner and food services for the work they put into the event. School board members and the 544 Education Foundation were present at the event and have been a continuous source of support not only in the Lincoln School project, but in many aspects of the school district and its children. Much of the work on Lincoln School was done by local contractors and businesses, to which Drake extended his appreciation and gratitude.
Two special exhibits were present at the event. School board member, Kirby Anderson, who was present at the event, put together a display in memoriam of the original Lincoln School, which is no longer in existence. An interactive art creation project called “The Nest” by Megan Flød Johnson was on display in the cafeteria and caught the attention of children instantly when entering the space.
The evening was filled with positive comments. The building also provides a wonderful learning environment for children.
“It was a very nice evening celebrating Lincoln School,” shared Drake. “Lincoln is one of the nicest early childhood facilities you will find and it is going to serve the needs of our children and families for a very long time. We are very excited about what this means for our school district and community.”
