Advancing from active addiction to a life in recovery is a major undertaking requiring a great deal of reflection, dedication and hard work in an effort to improve the personal lives of those who have made the decision for self-improvement.
Otter Tail County court system has two programs that aim to assist dedicated individuals succeed in recovery using a less punitive and highly supportive system that allows participants to learn how to advance from addiction to active recovery while residing within their communities — OTC Adult Drug Treatment Court and OTC DWI court.
For many individuals within the OTC Drug and DWI court programs, previous inpatient/outpatient treatment options were attempted, but failed to meet the needs and prepare the participants for life after treatment, resulting in the failure to remain sober.
With the goal of breaking the cycle of addiction and crime by providing a comprehensive, multi-disciplinary approach to treatment and rehabilitation through improved access to services and accountability, the OTC programs are proven to result in increased public safety, strengthened families and personal fulfillment and development for offenders.
The programs are made possible by multiple agencies: Minnesota 7th Judicial District, Minnesota State Department of Corrections, OTC Attorney's office, OTC Court Administration, OTC Human Services, OTC Probation, OTC Sheriff's Office, Fergus Falls Police Department, Lakeland Mental Health Center and Nystrom & Associates. These agencies work together to provide a less punitive approach to participants, who are repeat offenders, by offering them the tools and support they need in order to succeed in their sobriety.
Adam Rossberg became a participant in the DWI Court program after obtaining his third DWI and determining that he needed to grow up. "You can either fight the program or work the program and I chose to work the program," explained Rossberg. "I have never been on good standing with a (parole officer) or judge and it was nice to be. It's all about how you learn to deal with everything, but I know I didn't want to live the same life I did."
A graduate of the court program, Rossberg returned to school and discovered that he was gifted in many areas. He became a freemason, obtained a conceal and carry permit for a firearm (something he never thought he would have the opportunity for due to his biological father being a convicted murderer serving a life sentence in prison), holds a full time job and cares for his non-biological children.
Joe Norman has found peace and comfort through the fellowship of others participating in the Drug Court program alongside the supports of the team he works with in his recovery.
Norman participated in at least a dozen treatment programs which were ineffective for his particular recovery needs. Following 1st-degree felony burglary and grand theft auto convictions, the judge granted Norman a downward departure in the interest of sobriety. Norman successfully completed a 13-month program, but eventually violated probation which he feels, in part, is due to the lack controlled environment that traditional treatment programs provide. "You come out into the real world and its kind of shock. You have to learn how to live again," Norman shared.
After violating his probation, "the judge had mercy on me again and gave me the chance to do Drug Court; and this program is unlike any other treatment program I've been in — you're living your life in the real world and you do everything you'd do normally, but with a lot of accountability."
Norman was candid, sharing that he did have "slip ups" during his time in the Drug Court program; however, instead of reverting back to criminal mindset and trying to manipulate the situation in order to avoid consequences, he feels like he can be very honest with his struggles.
"I've called my (parole officer) in the middle of the night and she answers, and I need that sometimes," he expressed, stating that he has also reached out to other members of his team when he needs support, no matter what time of the day or night it happens to be. "It's a really cool program. It's different than regular probation — it feels like a mixture of probation and treatment."
Andrew Kirsch's story dates back to his first Minor in Consumption charge at the age of 11, faced multiple arrests and DUIs in multiple states and had no interest in getting sober, with his alcoholism so bad that his organs began to fail, he couldn't detox outside of facility and "if I hadn't taken the direction I had (with DUI Court), I don't think I'd still be here."
After being sentenced to detox and various treatment programs, fighting them tooth and nail and not maintaining sobriety following treatment, Kirsch made the decision to work through recovery for himself. "I wasn't sentenced to it. I wasn't ordered to it. I was using for so long I didn't know another way to live. I just wanted to do it myself because I couldn't see any other way."
Speaking to the difficulty of early recovery, after completing treatment in Alexandria, Kirsch picked up a DUI a week later and was sitting in a jail cell facing prison when he was approached about the DWI Court Program.
Kirsch is now two years in the program — and has completed classes and education for recovery and got licensed and certified as in certified peer recovery: "As of April, I'm certified to work with addicts," Kirsch expressed. "I meet them at the point where they are at when I was going into it. I understand completely their point of view and I think it'll be good if I can help anyone not go through what I did. It's not a way to live. I thought that maybe I have something to give back. I want to be on the other side."
In a unique situation, siblings Brianna and Luke Mostue are both living in recovery thanks to the court programming.
In Dec. 2021, Brianna obtained her second DUI and was facing jail or the DWI Court program. She chose to serve her sentence in jail but returned to binge drinking for days at a time, with her "sobriety record" being 23 days.
On the day her brother, Luke, graduated from the program, Brianna started the program with the help of her parole officer, having hit the point of being "sick of being sick," stating that she needed to get to as sick as she did in order to want to live a sober lifestyle.
"Addiction is such a part of our community whether people want to admit it or not. It affects a lot of people even if you're not an addict yourself – you know somebody who is. It's important to get the help you need," Brianna stressed.
"This program has benefited me and my future. Everyone is super supportive. They want you to do better. It's such a great opportunity. My only regret is not starting sooner."
Brianna's brother, Luke, decided to begin working on recovery amidst a barrage of drug and alcohol-related charges, arrests and court appearances in various counties throughout Minnesota.
"Everything helps," Luke stressed. "Of every little bit of information that gets thrown your way, some of it sinks in at some point in time."
Recovery is never an easy path, as is the case for Luke. Despite successfully completing two back-to-back treatment programs, he eventually sustained an injury and became addicted to painkillers which led to drinking and, in turn, a DUI. While on probation, he continued down the destructive path and got a second DUI within two weeks.
DUI Court was presented to Luke as an option and he decided to jump in headfirst. "Right away it was daunting, because you still have some of the criminal mindset; but there is this sense of accountability with the program. It's not a shame-based program. The team is so well maintained and in place. They want change and they want their community to be better and people to be in recovery and actively working on it."
Luke recalled when OTC Judge Kevin Miller told him through the DUI Court process that the biggest thing about being in recovery is being honest with yourself and being honest with others — something he took to heart.
While working through the DUI Court program, Luke found himself with nothing more than a camper and his dog, Benji. He learned of the birth of a child that could potentially be his son, so he filed child support against himself and established paternity. With the help and resources of the DUI Court program, Luke was able to establish a safe place for he and his son, who he now has full custody of.
"I'm very blessed to know that the people in (my son's) life are family members or people I know through recovery. It gives me humble pride (that he doesn't have to see my struggles with active addiction)."
Additional information about the incentives and requirements of the OTC DWI Court and OTC Adult Drug Treatment Court programs are available by contacting coordinator Tria Mann by phone at 218-560-7084 or email: tria.mann@courts.state.mn.us.
Luke closed his commentary with a statement that encompasses the program graduates well: "You give unto others as has been given to you and that's I think why we're here. We've had grace through the courts. We've had grace through God, and this program is a true blessing. It really is."