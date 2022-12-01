Time to count

The Audubon Society has been holding annual Christmas bird counts for over 120 years and utilizing numbers supplied from volunteers across the country to aid in understanding and protecting a myriad of native species.

 Submitted | Jay Anderson

For 123 years, the National Audubon Society has been holding an annual Christmas bird count that has evolved to include tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas; the resulting data is then used to assess the health of local bird populations and help guide conservation action.



