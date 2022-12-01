The Audubon Society has been holding annual Christmas bird counts for over 120 years and utilizing numbers supplied from volunteers across the country to aid in understanding and protecting a myriad of native species.
Teresa Jaskiewicz is a recently retired conservation veteran who worked for over 35 years with various agencies devoted to protecting crucial natural habitat, and discusses the importance of the annual bird count: “Fergus Falls has been part of that count since 1967. That’s pretty awesome in itself, but a lot of birders are getting older and we need more younger folks to come out and help with the count.”
To grasp the importance of the annual count along with the modern protection efforts focused on native fowl it is helpful to understand the origins of the Audubon Society and the instrumental figures that helped forge a young nation’s conservation ethic.
In 1896, Harriet Hemenway and Minna B. Hall organized a series of afternoon teas to convince Boston society ladies to eschew hats with bird feathers. These meetings culminated in the founding of the Massachusetts Audubon Society, a predecessor to the National Audubon Society, an organization named for the preeminent wildlife artist of early America and which was incorporated in 1905.
The “Plume Boom” refers to a period in the late 1800’s and early 1900’s that saw the millinery trade utilizing natural plumage at an unsustainable level; overseas markets for feathers were particularly lucrative and especially destructive. Plume hunters supplying the fashion industry were exploiting approximately 50 species of native North American fowl at the height of the industry, with an intense focus placed on the abundant and lavishly adorned snowy egret – during this time, the director of the New York Zoological Society and former chief taxidermist at the Smithsonian, William Hornaday, calculated that the London market had consumed the feathers from nearly 130,000 of the birds in one nine-month period.
The passage of the Migratory Bird Act by Congress in 1913 finally outlawed market hunting and forbade the interstate transport of birds, which played a critical role in the rebound of snowy egret populations, a species that is now expanding its breeding range far north of prior historical limits.
Jaskiewicz has been doing the annual count for 24 years including locations such as Arizona and New Mexico, but emphasizes that anyone with an interest can participate and individuals with little to no experience are welcome, as throughout the event novice birders are paired with veteran mentors: “You don’t have to know a lot of birds – in the wintertime, we try to reach 50-55 species every year, which largely depends on conditions and if the water has frozen over by that time.”
Jaskiewicz and Karen Terry are organizing this year’s count, and the date has been set for Dec. 17: “We designate a certain area, or circle and everybody takes a piece of the pie you might say – we drive around and walk around, and count every bird we see.”
Terry and Jaskiewicz usually organize similar events in the communities of Pelican Rapids and Battle Lake as well. More information on this year’s Christmas bird count can be found through the following contact details: Teresa Jaskiewicz: 218-731-2720, Karen Terry: 218-770-9301, audubon.org.
