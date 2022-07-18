Shegitu Kebede of Fergus Falls will be speaking at the Ashby Destiny Lutheran Church ladies meeting on July 23 at 9 a.m.
Linda Wellman of the Destiny church discusses the history of the Ashby congregation, "we've been in rural Ashby for 42 years — Pastor Steve Quernemoen is our pastor and he started the church in a farmhouse, which is still a part of the church today."
"Over the years we have been growing," Wellman continues. "In 2000 we built another facility off of I-94 which is called the Destiny Fitness Center. It's a full fitness center and gymnasium and it's where we host our weekly youth meetings."
Kebede is a refugee from Ethiopia and an accomplished philanthropist, author, advocate and speaker. She was orphaned at 5-years-old and fled a war torn Ethiopia to refugee camp in neighboring Kenya — after 3 1/2 years she immigrated to the United States.
Kebede utilized her talents to begin several successful businesses along with multiple philanthropic ventures focused on empowering women with similar experiences and backgrounds.
More information about Kebede’s life and philanthropic efforts can be found here: shegitukebede.com.
