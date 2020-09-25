Abundant Life Assembly, (2929 Pebble Lake Road, Fergus Falls) invites everyone to share an evening of music and inspiration this Sunday, Sept. 27 at 6:30 p.m.
Have you ever prayed? Had an answer to prayer? Know anybody who has?
This will be an evening of music, scripture, faith and testimony. Please mark your calendar and plan to be encouraged during these challenging times!
(Masks and hand sanitizer will be available.)
