The Unitarian Church of Underwood and Sverdrup Lutheran Church in Underwood have come together to bring Dr. Donna Beegle to share her training: “Breaking the Iron Cage of Poverty.”
This training is designed to provide the foundation for improving outcomes for children and families living in the crisis of poverty. Beegle will engage you — through her lived experiences and 30-plus years of research — with practical knowledge allowing a deeper dive into understanding poverty. She will discuss the many different life experiences of poverty and how they impact communication, relationships and outcomes. This training will also help you explore the structural causes of poverty, and allow you to be conscious of stereotypes, myths and judgments that are often programmed into our subconscious minds. Through story and engaging activities, this training will help define poverty, examine its impacts, provide the foundational tools for meeting people where they are, and explore examples for creating responsive, inclusive environments.
Please join us, via Zoom on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at 1 p.m.
For more information please email ucusjig@gmail.com.
