Bethel Lutheran Church in Battle Lake has scheduled weekend worship services.
• Drive-in worship service - Saturday, May 23, 6 p.m. at Battle Lake Public School (stay in your vehicle and tune into an assigned FM signal to listen to the live worship service on the platform).
• Online Sunday worship service - A full worship service video will be available at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning (May 24). Go to bethellutheran.church or their Facebook page to view.
