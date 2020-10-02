The second annual Blessing of the Animals service will be held Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Battle Lake, 505 W. Holdt St.  

All animals are welcome to attend with their families.  They must be on leashes or restrained in some manner.  The service will be held outside on the church grounds.  

In the event of rain, the service will be canceled.  Social distancing will be practiced.  Please wear your masks, although your animals won't need one."

