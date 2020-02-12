The community is invited to a free showing of the family-friendly movie called "Overcomer" about a basketball coach who reluctantly becomes a running coach to a young girl with asthma, and both find themselves on a journey of self-discovery and their true identity. This recent release is getting Oscar buzz!
The Family Movie Night is at the YMCA on Friday, Feb. 21, 6–8 p.m., and this film is rated PG. Free refreshments provided by Calvary Chapel of Fergus Falls.
Can't make it to the movie showing? Email CCFergusFalls@gmail.com your local mailing address, and you will be sent a copy of the film to watch and then share it with others.
