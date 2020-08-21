The Dalton Opera House will be staging a hymn sing-along at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 on Summit Street in Dalton.
Free ice cream will be served. Hymn singers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
Contact Greg Peterson at 218-770-0095 for additional information.
