Beginning Experience, a support group for divorced, widowed or separated has a 10 week session called “Coping With Life Alone” beginning March 16, 2020. 

The session will be held  at Zion Lutheran Church, 202 E Summit Ave., Fergus Falls and will start at 6:30 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but please call 218-998-4300 for more information and to register.

 

 

