On Sunday, March 15, Otter Tail County attorney Michelle Eldien will speak at the Unitarian Church of Underwood. Eldien says “Mental health and chemical dependency are two areas that affect almost all we do in our office.” Treatment is expensive and involves long term commitment and support - the entire community needs to be engaged. She will share her thoughts and experiences about how “It Takes a Village; a County; All of Us.”
Services at the Unitarian Church begin at 10 a.m. A children’s class is offered during the service. All are welcome.
