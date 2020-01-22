On Sunday, Jan. 26, Dave Ellison will speak at the Unitarian Church of Underwood on “Choices that Matter”.
Climate change is the cumulative result of day to day decisions made by ordinary people over the last two centuries. It can be slowed or reversed only if we all learn to make better choices. Ellison will present tools to help attendees more clearly see the impacts of their decisions.
The service begins at 10 a.m. A children’s class is offered during the service.
All are welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.