On Sunday, Jan. 26, Dave Ellison will speak at the Unitarian Church of Underwood on “Choices that Matter”.

Climate change is the cumulative result of day to day decisions made by ordinary people over the last two centuries. It can be slowed or reversed only if we all learn to make better choices. Ellison will present tools to help attendees more clearly see the impacts of their decisions. 

The service begins at 10 a.m. A children’s class is offered during the service. 

All are welcome.

