Yes, Virginia there will be a Christmas Day dinner at Grace United Methodist Church. The opening phase is in reference to the famous letter written by Virginia O'Hanlon to the New York Sun in regards to her question: “Is there a Santa Clause?”
For the past 37 years, Grace United Methodist Church has hosted a Christmas Day meal offered on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. The first dinner started off as a dine in only for members but over the years it has been expanded to include the community coming in for dinner, delivery and take outs.
This year, Christmas Day Dinner has changed again, there will be no dinning in due to the present situation but we will offer takeout meals. Deliveries will be made for those that do not drive, as in previous years. Please call the church office Monday – Thursday, from 9 a.m. to noon at 739-2269 to make your reservations. You only have until noon, Thursday, Dec. 17 to call. There is no charge for this dinner but a free-will offering is appreciated.
The editorial, “Yes, Virginia there is a Santa Clause,” first appeared in the September 21, 1897 edition, Virginia’s father told her to write to the New York Sun, and if it appeared in the newspaper it would be so. The famous letter is now part of part of our Christmas Folklore. Keeping that in mind, since you read about our Christmas Day Dinner in the Fergus Falls Daily Journal – it is true!
