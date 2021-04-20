Passionate about agriculture

Greg Peterson will delivering an outdoor inspirational presentation Sunday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at Zion-Sarpsborg Church in Dalton.

Greg Peterson, one of the three Peterson Farm Brothers, is coming to Zion-Sarpsborg Church in Dalton on Sunday, May 2 for a 2 p.m. outdoor inspirational presentation.  

Peterson is a 2013 graduate of Kansas State University where he majored in agricultural communications and journalism and minored in music performance.  He grew up and still works on the family farm near Assaria, Kansas. 

In 2012, Peterson founded the “Peterson Farm Brothers” with his siblings. The videos that have resulted have reached over 130 million people in eight years and have led to an increased role in agricultural advocacy for Peterson. He has now given over 300 speaking presentations in 40 states and eight countries and is passionate about the future of the agricultural industry.

All are welcome!  The church is planning on meeting outdoors for the event of encouragement and entertainment.  For more information or to learn more about the Peterson Farm  Brothers visit their website at petersonfarmbrothers.com/.

