The Opening Service of the 2020-21 academic year for Lutheran Brethren Seminary will take place at 7 p.m., Monday, August 31, at Lutheran Brethren Seminary, 1036 W. Alcott Ave., in Fergus Falls.
The evening speaker will be Rev. Jason Lang, Pastor at Word of Life LBC in Le Sueur.
Everyone is welcome.
