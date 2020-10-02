Henning’s Lutheran Island Camp is hosting it’s second annual quilt auction from Oct. 1-9. The online auction, hosted in a silent auction format, will have both quilts and other various items. For more information or to make a bid, visit the Lutheran Island Camp website at www.islandcamp.org
- Age 55+ Workers Needed for PT custodial work at the
- IMMEDIATE OPENING Transportation/Office Supervisor Farm and transportation coordinator/office supervisor. Responsible
- Seasonal Truck Driver, Start now and work to the end
- Truck Drivers for fall harvest. Wages Negotiable. Call 218-770-0355
- Seasonal Truck Driver CDL helpful but not required. Pay DOE.
- Daily Journal -Bundle Hauler
- U of M Extension - Extension Educators
- Youth services Coordinator
- Accounting & Payroll Clerk
- Maintenance Technician
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.