Take control of your money with Financial Peace University (FPU)! This nine-lesson course uses biblical wisdom and common sense to help tackle budgeting, pay off debt, and make your money work for you! 

FPU includes member workbook and a year of free online resources through Financial Peace Membership. Join us at First Church of the Nazarene in Fergus Falls starting Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, from 3-5 p.m. Feel free to sign up at fpu.com/1105819.  Contact Shawn Papon at 218-770-4712 for more info. 

Newsletters

Enter your email address and select the newsletters you would like to receive.

Load comments