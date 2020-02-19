On Sunday, Feb. 23, documentary artist Nik Nerburn will present his recent research and a selection of photographs from the private collection of Michael Loreno (former owner of The Spot Panini and Wine in Fergus Falls) at the Unitarian Church of Underwood. The collection of photographs was shot by a mysterious photographer who was confined to the Fergus Falls State Hospital sometime in the 1960's. During this time, the unknown photographed day-to-day life in the institution on a small 35mm camera. His collection of photographs includes portraits, still lifes, and documentation of field trips, occupational therapies, and walks around the then-active hospital grounds. Nerburn will share some of these images and his research during his presentation.

The service at the Unitarian Church begins at 10 a.m. A children’s class is offered during the service. All are welcome.

 

 

