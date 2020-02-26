Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Falls will continue its long tradition of Lenten Fish Fries. The fish fries are Fridays during Lent beginning Feb. 28 through April 3.
Featuring Minnesota batter fried walleye, baked or augratin potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and a beverage. Dinner is served in the OLV school gym from 5-7 p.m. OLV Is handicapped accessible and everyone is welcome.
Please call the OLV church office at 736-2429 for more information.
