In keeping with long standing tradition, Our Lady of Victory Catholic church will again be hosting Lenten walleye fish dinners.  In keeping with COVID guidelines OLV will be offering drive-thru/ takeout fish dinners on the Fridays in March.

Batter fried walleye, a baked potato, coleslaw and a dinner roll will be served in a takeout container.  Orders will be taken at the main door of OLV church at 207 N. Vine St. in Fergus Falls, where guests will pay at their car with a credit card, check or cash. Dinners will be delivered to the car.  

The cost of the meal is $12. An extra piece of fish can be added for an additional $3.  Dinners will be served from 5-7 p.m. on March 5, 12, 19 and 26.   Everyone is welcome.  

