Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fargo-Moorhead St. Andrew’s (Scottish) Society annual dinner/program and the Kirkin O’ the Tartan have been canceled.
The 2021 dinner/program has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead and the Kirkin O’ the Tartan will take place Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Fargo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.