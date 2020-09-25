Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Fargo-Moorhead St. Andrew’s (Scottish) Society annual dinner/program and the Kirkin O’ the Tartan have been canceled.

The 2021 dinner/program has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at the Courtyard by Marriott in Moorhead and the Kirkin O’ the Tartan will take place Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at the First Presbyterian Church in Fargo.

