The Pelican Valley Catholic Youth, youth from Our Lady of Victory, St. Leonard and St. Elizabeth Catholic churches, will be hosting a breakfast and bake sale Sunday, March 1 at Brenny Hall in Elizabeth.
The fundraiser will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the youth serving egg bakes, muffins and fruit.
Money raised will be used to help pay for ticket fees, busing and more for the Steubenville Youth Conference.
The conference provides a transformational Catholic event that equips and empowers youth to become joyful evangelizers of the faith.
