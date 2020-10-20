The Rock

An open house “The Rock” will be held Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

 

There will be an open house of “The Rock,” at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church on Sunday  from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.   “The Rock” is an addition to the ministry in our area in the form of a new recreation/gathering/exercise space.  There is a gathering space for coffee and conversation, and an area with quality exercise equipment and recreational games, such as foosball and pool.  Zion-Sarpsborg is excited to use this building to the glory of God and bring a much needed space to our community.   

The building will be dedicated following the Sunday worship service on Oct. 25.  There will be a drive-thru meal of threshermen’s hotdish, bread, dessert and water, and visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new facility.   

Everyone is welcome.  Free-will donations will be given to AFLC Home Missions Church Planting.

