There will be an open house of “The Rock,” at Zion-Sarpsborg Free Lutheran Church on Sunday from 11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. “The Rock” is an addition to the ministry in our area in the form of a new recreation/gathering/exercise space. There is a gathering space for coffee and conversation, and an area with quality exercise equipment and recreational games, such as foosball and pool. Zion-Sarpsborg is excited to use this building to the glory of God and bring a much needed space to our community.
The building will be dedicated following the Sunday worship service on Oct. 25. There will be a drive-thru meal of threshermen’s hotdish, bread, dessert and water, and visitors will have the opportunity to tour the new facility.
Everyone is welcome. Free-will donations will be given to AFLC Home Missions Church Planting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.