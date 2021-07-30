On Aug. 8 at 3 p.m. at Bethel Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls Josh Burfeind will be performing original hymn medley arrangements and contemporary worship pieces selected from his collegiate classical piano senior recital. Josh will also perform original worship compositions and two selections performed will be accompanied by Josh’s sister Amanda who will use sign language.
The event is a free-will offering with proceeds going to fund scholarships at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (please make checks payable directly to Hillcrest).
Josh is the grandson of Alice Lunde, a music education major at Liberty University and an experienced worship leader, pianist, vocalist teacher and conductor.
