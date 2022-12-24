In it’s fourth year, Daily Journal Media is seeking nominations for the 2023 Citizen of the Year.
Announced in the annual edition of Progress magazine, the Citizen of the Year is an individual who goes above and beyond, making Otter Tail County and their community a better place to live.
In it’s first year, 2020, Gary Spies was named Citizen of the Year. Born and raised in Fergus Falls, Spies, owner of Service Food Market, was selected for the honor due to his lifelong passion for helping others realize their goals and supporting various projects throughout the community through generous contributions.
Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it was difficult to select just one person who went above and beyond while the world was flung into crisis, so all area health care workers were collectively recognized in 2021.
In 2022, Pam Muxfeldt, a woman who rightfully earned “town mom” status for her support of youth athletes, both on a professional and a personal level, received the title of Citizen of the Year.
Nominations for the 2023 Citizen of the Year opened on Dec. 10, and remain open through Dec. 30.
“In the lakes area we are blessed to have many outstanding citizens that are deserving of this award, and that is what makes Otter Tail County a great place to live,” expressed Daily Journal Media Publisher Ken Harty, stressing that nominations have increased each year, making selecting a Citizen of the Year a difficult task.
