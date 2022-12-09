BUDGET

Fergus Falls City Council approves 2023 budget at its Dec. 5 meeting.

 submitted

From property tax increases to wage increases for unionized employees, the city of Fergus Falls formally approved the 2023 budget and property tax levy at the Dec. 5 meeting of the city council.



