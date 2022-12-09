From property tax increases to wage increases for unionized employees, the city of Fergus Falls formally approved the 2023 budget and property tax levy at the Dec. 5 meeting of the city council.
Finance director, Bill Sonmor, said there were many factors that went into consideration for the process that started in May of this year.
The most significant item of concern to most taxpayers in Fergus Falls was the increase in the property tax levy.
“Back in September, we came to you with $7,650,000. The Tax Levy Committee, who is council member Fish, the mayor and our city administrator, have decreased that. We have been combing through the budget since September, yet we didn’t cut it very much. We cut it where we could to bring that (number) down a bit — to $7,631,550. That’s where that 8.12% levy increase comes … we also have these levies for tax abatement, so they’re used for economic development for these various projects and basically, these levies are capturing that value of those abatement properties for a time period. Much like tax increments that we’ve talked about in the past,” said Sonmor.
Jean Bowman, communications director, says that property taxes will account for just under 15% of the city’s budget. The approved 2023 expenditure budget is $50,899,563; $7,631,550 of that is generated from property taxes. This is an 8.12% increase in the amount of property taxes to be collected by the city of Fergus Falls. The actual tax rate is estimated to decrease 8.77%.
“We have labor costs going up 2.9%, which equates to about $256,000. Health insurance is $90,000, workers compensation, that 13% increase we’re estimating at $97,000. Utilities, this has our electric, city and natural gas at $106,000,” stated Sonmor, in breaking down some of the numbers.
The street improvement budget includes maintenance and reconstruction projects totaling $4.3 million. Additional increases in the budget are a result of increased costs for wages, insurance, utilities and the cost of materials and supplies.
Sonmor said another factor are equipment costs and rental of equipment for various activities that he stated would continue to rise.
“Equipment rental for that internal fund is $40,000, which we'll be talking more about in the future as we’re seeing our equipment really increasing, much more than the 3% we put in here. 2024 we’ll talk more about that,” said Sonmor.
The total fixed costs would be $652,500, or 9.24% increase. Sonmor said they’re actually doing less than what the drivers are.
“The Tax Levy Committee decreased elsewhere, did some departmental combinations to bring that down some,” stated Sonmor.
Bowman stated the budget was initially presented on Sept. 6, and that the public was invited to comment and ask questions at the meeting. There were no public comments or questions.
The Dec. 5 meeting is viewable in its entirety online at: youtube.com/watch?v=hDcxd1vr9DQ, or view any city council meeting, or read agendas and supporting documentation online at ci.fergus-falls.mn.us/government/minutes-agendas