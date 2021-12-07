During the scheduled meeting of the Fergus Falls City Council on Monday the board unanimously approved a resolution adopting the city of Fergus Falls’ American with Disabilities Act (ADA) transition plan. The ADA, enacted on July 26, 1990, is a civil-rights law prohibiting discrimination against individuals on the basis of disability. Title II of ADA pertains to programs, activities and services public entities provide. As a provider of public transportation services and programs, the city must comply with this section of the act as it specifically applies to public service agencies.
As required by Title II, the City of Fergus Falls has conducted a self-evaluation of its facilities within public rights of way and has developed this transition plan detailing how the organization will ensure that all of those facilities are accessible to all individuals. Part of the funding process for potential federal aid projects, the city must have on file an approved “ADA transition plan” for its public rights of way. As a standard practice the city has always upgraded its infrastructure to meet the current ADA standards with every new construction, reconstruction project, and street resurfacing project it completes.
City engineer, Brian Yavarow, met briefly with the City Council, hoping for approval of the plan and also requesting that the senior engineer tech and sidewalk program coordinator be appointed as the “ADA coordinator — public rights of way.” Both were approved. Two methods are expected for upgrading pedestrian facilities to the current ADA standard. The first is scheduled street and utility improvement projects, the second is stand alone sidewalk and ADA accessibility improvement projects. The multiyear project is expected to begin in 2022.
The City Council also awarded two bids pertaining to the NP Park playground improvements. Barry Construction Inc. (BCI) was awarded the granular import quote in the amount of $33,348.28 and was also awarded the storm sewer improvement quote in the amount of $14,569.62. The granular import and placement should start immediately. The next scheduled meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. on Dec 20 in the City Council chambers at City Hall.
